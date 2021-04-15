HARD Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $16.08 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.27 or 0.00003613 BTC on exchanges. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $139.27 million and approximately $16.08 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00068222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.44 or 0.00272412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $466.28 or 0.00740916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,877.65 or 0.99913153 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00023093 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $543.71 or 0.00863963 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,250,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

