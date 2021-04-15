Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in ASML by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.40.

ASML stock opened at $630.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $580.42 and a 200-day moving average of $493.84. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $275.05 and a 1 year high of $653.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $264.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.8864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

