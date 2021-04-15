Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $306,000 in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,307 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 747.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,241,000 after purchasing an additional 975,127 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in Zendesk by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 50,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 35,253 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Zendesk by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,586,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth about $1,561,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $738,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,814.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $465,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,586,014.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,535 shares of company stock worth $17,946,400 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $148.82 on Thursday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.46 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.13 and its 200 day moving average is $133.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

