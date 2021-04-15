Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QSR. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $222,862,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $155,511,000. Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $76,539,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,284,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,600,000 after purchasing an additional 491,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,939,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,630,000 after purchasing an additional 246,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

QSR opened at $65.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.43 and a 200-day moving average of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.18 and a 12-month high of $68.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $168,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at $10,749,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 13,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $818,889.18. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,837.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.14.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

