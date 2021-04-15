Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Receives GBX 67.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 67.38 ($0.88).

HMSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hammerson from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Shares of HMSO opened at GBX 39.28 ($0.51) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 24.67. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 70.85 ($0.93). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Hammerson’s payout ratio is 0.00%.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.