Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Given New $105.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.40.

HLNE opened at $92.98 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.89.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $6,552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,474,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $1,681,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 424.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 47,709 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 25.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 12.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after buying an additional 22,551 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 23.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 86.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

