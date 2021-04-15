Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO) Trading 3.6% Higher

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NEO:HALO) shares were up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$44.53 and last traded at C$44.48. Approximately 1,038,101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,406,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.95.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “top pick” rating and a C$0.27 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

