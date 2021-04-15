GXChain (GXC) Trading 8% Higher This Week

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $82.31 million and $15.31 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00001850 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000257 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000978 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000634 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,153,017 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.