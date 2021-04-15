GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Hits New 52-Week High at $219.00

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $219.00 and last traded at $218.99, with a volume of 2986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.36.

GWPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -126.88 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.03 and its 200-day moving average is $151.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $148.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.46 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. On average, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cabot Brown sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $72,159.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $129,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $70,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,940 shares in the company, valued at $209,359.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,040 shares of company stock worth $1,458,374 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

