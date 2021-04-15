Guggenheim Cuts Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Price Target to $110.00

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EBS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.57.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $74.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.86. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $60.46 and a one year high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.39 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,562,863.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,094 shares of company stock valued at $5,181,081. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment House LLC increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 46,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth about $980,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 146,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after buying an additional 44,673 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth about $2,547,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

