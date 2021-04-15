Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 42,193 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 42,193 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 86.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,978 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 36,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

KRO stock opened at $16.22 on Thursday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $414.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Kronos Worldwide’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

