Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 117,975 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 86.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,975 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Alkermes by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.80, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.31.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.52 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

