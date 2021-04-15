Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,179 Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,611,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,848,000 after purchasing an additional 183,348 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 428,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,694,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 192,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,798,000 after purchasing an additional 36,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 55,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. 21.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $181.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.65. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $92.57 and a twelve month high of $193.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.73 by ($13.92). The business had revenue of $207.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.82 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 22.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

