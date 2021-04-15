Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,274 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 7,265.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUAN. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.57.

Shares of NUAN opened at $52.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 527.90, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $53.93.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $6,372,108.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,263,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

