Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,299,000 after purchasing an additional 299,525 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3,613.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,565,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,058 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,233,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,618,000 after purchasing an additional 458,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,841,000 after purchasing an additional 36,023 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KTB shares. UBS Group raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KTB opened at $59.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 64.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.19.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $660.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

