Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $343,000 in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EVTC opened at $39.92 on Thursday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.52.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 12,955 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $496,824.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,679.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 24,444 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $963,826.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,812.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,889 shares of company stock worth $6,620,565 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

