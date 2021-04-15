Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,526 Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $80.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average of $70.73.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $321.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.19 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. Analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.82%.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,186,384.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,783.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $157,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at $925,235.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,023. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.