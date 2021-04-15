Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,400 shares, an increase of 124.1% from the March 15th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 817.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $53.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.50. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $60.53.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $76.12 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 28.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.