Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

NASDAQ OMAB traded down $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $52.41. 9,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,491. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $60.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $76.12 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 817.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.