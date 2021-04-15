Greg Jorgensen Sells 4,166 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,166 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $199,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Greg Jorgensen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The AZEK alerts:

On Tuesday, April 13th, Greg Jorgensen sold 4,166 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $199,968.00.

The AZEK stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.47. 17,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $48.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion and a PE ratio of 80.46.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,788,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,015,000 after buying an additional 2,413,605 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The AZEK by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,597,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,887,000 after purchasing an additional 508,585 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of The AZEK by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,349 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The AZEK by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,588,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,079,000 after purchasing an additional 187,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The AZEK by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,418,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,540,000 after purchasing an additional 243,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.