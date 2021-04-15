GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 17.60%.

NYSE:GHG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.20. The company had a trading volume of 48,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,129. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $15.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GHG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.