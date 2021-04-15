Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $17.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.68 million, a PE ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In related news, Director Kevin Ferro purchased 4,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $61,538.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David Wyles sold 63,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $949,580.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 63,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,580.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,531 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.