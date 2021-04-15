Graviocoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,792.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0856 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $6.17 million and $6,792.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.97 or 0.00438834 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

