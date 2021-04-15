Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.14.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,205,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,040. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $18.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,820,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,365 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,258,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,601,000 after acquiring an additional 483,815 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,174,000 after acquiring an additional 364,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,096,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,147,000 after acquiring an additional 556,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

