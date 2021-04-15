Graham (NYSE:GHC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $634.55

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $634.55 and last traded at $628.76, with a volume of 15369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $624.49.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $591.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $11.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.73 by $0.65. Graham had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $787.01 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Graham by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,136,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,615,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Graham by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile (NYSE:GHC)

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

