GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives $52.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.36.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $37.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $33.39 and a 1-year high of $64.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average of $45.19.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.01 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 1,192,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $42,853,190.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,915,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $5,587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,910,462 shares of company stock valued at $69,597,442.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in GoodRx by 527.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 55,620 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 449.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 49,082 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

