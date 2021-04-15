Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) PT Raised to GBX 450

Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 450 ($5.88) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 107.85% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON GOOD opened at GBX 216.50 ($2.83) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.05. Good Energy Group has a twelve month low of GBX 155 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 244 ($3.19). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 220.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 185.64. The stock has a market cap of £36.03 million and a P/E ratio of -15.69.

Get Good Energy Group alerts:

Good Energy Group Company Profile

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.