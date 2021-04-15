Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) PT Raised to GBX 450

Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 450 ($5.88) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 107.85% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON GOOD opened at GBX 216.50 ($2.83) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.05. Good Energy Group has a twelve month low of GBX 155 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 244 ($3.19). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 220.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 185.64. The stock has a market cap of £36.03 million and a P/E ratio of -15.69.
Good Energy Group Company Profile
