Golden Green Inc. Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $323.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.92. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.60 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.82, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

