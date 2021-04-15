Golden Green Inc. Takes $447,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,438 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,306,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,102,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,067 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,503,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16,330.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,328 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on DVN shares. Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.82.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $26.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

