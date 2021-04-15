Golden Green Inc. Makes New Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,839 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in 3M by 284.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,508,000 after acquiring an additional 110,936 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in 3M by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $196.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.78 and a 200 day moving average of $175.22. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.82.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

