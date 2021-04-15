Golden Green Inc. Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Golden Green Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,026,748,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $904,356,000 after buying an additional 154,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after buying an additional 836,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $703,509,000 after buying an additional 77,763 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global upgraded ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Macquarie raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.67.

NYSE NOW opened at $544.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $106.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.57 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $503.64 and its 200 day moving average is $523.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

