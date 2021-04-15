Golden Green Inc. Has $361,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Golden Green Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 59.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,514,761,000 after purchasing an additional 75,436 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,562,961,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,871,000 after buying an additional 59,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,020,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,827,000 after buying an additional 77,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $753.74.

In related news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $1,161,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $785.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $735.91 and a 200-day moving average of $751.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $488.00 and a 12-month high of $826.81. The company has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

