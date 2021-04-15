Golden Green Inc. Buys Shares of 4,929 Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,279,000 after buying an additional 134,987 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,142,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,715,000 after acquiring an additional 55,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,012,000 after acquiring an additional 700,944 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 525,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,859,000 after acquiring an additional 21,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 304,141 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $14,051,314.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $31,565,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock valued at $141,500,944. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $43.66 on Thursday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $56.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 181.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $379.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOCS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.56.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

