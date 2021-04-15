Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) shares traded up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.87. 184,726 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,784,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

GFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.51.

The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.2183 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Gold Fields by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Gold Fields by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 40,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

