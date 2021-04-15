Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A stock opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.72. Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $25.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5469 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%.

