GoHelpFund 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,150.00 (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. GoHelpFund has a market cap of $30,462.82 and approximately $2,150.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One GoHelpFund coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoHelpFund alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00068260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.55 or 0.00272023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $463.70 or 0.00739613 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,750.87 or 1.00088611 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00022979 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.61 or 0.00865476 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GoHelpFund Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 coins. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com . GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoHelpFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoHelpFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.