Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.11). Gogo posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. Gogo’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

GOGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair raised shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Gogo during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gogo during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo during the third quarter worth approximately $6,553,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its stake in Gogo by 46.0% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,726,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. 43.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,133. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $988.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.48. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

