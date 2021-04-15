Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 36,420 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 259,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 36,420 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Savior LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $120.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.93.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

