Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 2,257 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

MET opened at $62.73 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

