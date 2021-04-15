Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 63 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,076,228,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $611.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $538.31. The firm has a market cap of $378.87 billion, a PE ratio of 100.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $267.11 and a 1 year high of $628.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

