goeasy (TSE:GSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $135.28

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$135.28 and last traded at C$134.44, with a volume of 183251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$128.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GSY shares. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$108.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on goeasy from C$106.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, goeasy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$140.25.

Get goeasy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a current ratio of 12.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$126.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$98.70.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$173.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.33 million. Equities analysts expect that goeasy Ltd. will post 10.4466423 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. goeasy’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

In other news, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total value of C$63,167.50. Also, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 5,343 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.38, for a total transaction of C$685,936.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,110,386.71. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $3,988,371.

About goeasy (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.