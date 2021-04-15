Glu Mobile Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 691 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,229% compared to the typical volume of 52 put options.

GLUU has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.90 to $10.40 in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush downgraded Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.25 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Shares of GLUU opened at $12.46 on Thursday. Glu Mobile has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 415.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. Glu Mobile’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLUU. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,266,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,622,000 after buying an additional 1,147,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 148.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 955,098 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Glu Mobile by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,538,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,872,000 after acquiring an additional 836,463 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Glu Mobile by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,375,000 after acquiring an additional 606,774 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile, Inc engages in developing and publishing of mobile games. Its games include Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Universe, Design Home, Diner Dash, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Restaurant Dash, Kim Kardashian Holywood, and Deer Hunter. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America; Americas excluding United States; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.