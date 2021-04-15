Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Short Interest Update

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, an increase of 403.1% from the March 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Glory Star New Media Group stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Glory Star New Media Group has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19.

Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited provides advertisement and content production services in China. It also engages in the mobile and online advertising, digital media, and entertainment businesses. In addition, the company offers CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform, which provides online store, live streaming, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

