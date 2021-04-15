Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Short Interest Update

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, an increase of 403.1% from the March 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of Glory Star New Media Group stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Glory Star New Media Group has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19.
Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile
