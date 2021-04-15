Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Short Interest Down 48.8% in March

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of VPN stock opened at $15.96 on Thursday. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $17.11.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.