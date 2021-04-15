Global Trust Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $260.34. 35,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,934. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $156.87 and a 52-week high of $260.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

