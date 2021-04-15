Global Trust Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABC. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 42,508 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 283,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,895,000 after buying an additional 127,523 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,381,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $2,446,101.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $25,085,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,507 shares of company stock valued at $8,617,805. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC traded up $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $119.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $81.51 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

