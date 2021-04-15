Global Trust Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,593,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,457,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,501,000 after purchasing an additional 914,802 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,161,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,470,000 after purchasing an additional 104,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,173,000 after purchasing an additional 113,932 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

NYSE:DG traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $216.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,440. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.