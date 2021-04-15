Global Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,680 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.5% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,402. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.00. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $42.71 and a 12 month high of $64.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

