Global Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 674 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $398,843,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 777.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,944 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after purchasing an additional 966,598 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after purchasing an additional 534,628 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 224,830.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,279,000 after purchasing an additional 445,165 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.06.

NYSE:GD traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.97. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $121.67 and a 1 year high of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.