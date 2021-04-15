Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 166 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $524.45.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $18.14 on Thursday, hitting $496.18. The company had a trading volume of 94,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,849. The firm has a market cap of $195.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $455.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $316.36 and a twelve month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

